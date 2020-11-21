MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — With Thanksgiving just a few days away, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank gave away meals to those who need it.

With the rising COVID-19 case counts, keeping safety can be a challenge.

As the pandemic continues the line for food grows.

“We just want to be a resource to try and [lessen] this burden a little bit for struggling families around this holiday season to make sure everyone can kind of take a break,” State Representative from the 35th District Austin Davis (D) said.

Representative Davis partnered with the food bank to give out 800 turkeys and meals at McKeesport High School. With the spread of COVID-19, volunteers continue to mask up and wear gloves when passing out the meals.

“It’s realistic for people to not feel safe right now, but we’re doing everything we possibly can at the food bank,” the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s Director of Innovation and Distribution Erin Kelly said.

The food banks said it’s fortunate to have figured out contact methods for distributing their meals.

“Like home delivery. Like these drive through distributions that allow us to maintain social distance,” Kelly said.

With the stay at home advisory in Allegheny County, Rep. Davis is asking for people to not go over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house for the holiday.

He is staying at home with his family.

“It’s equally important for us to be able to see them next year once we make it through this pandemic. We want to make sure that all of our family members are with us next year and are healthy,” Rep. Davis said.

He recommends using technology to connect with your family and friends or drop off food outside their homes.

“There are still things you can do to try and enjoy yourself and let your hair down, but we can’t put ourselves or anyone else in danger,” Rep Davis told KDKA.