By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starting next month, the Steelers say they are limiting Heinz Field to no more than 2,500 people after the Pennsylvania Department of Health implemented new coronavirus mitigation efforts.

On Monday, the Steelers said Heinz Field will be limited to 2,500 people, which includes players, coaches, stadium staff, etc.

“We will have to restrict fans in the seating bowl to family and friends of players and the organization,” the team said.

The new policy goes into effect next month, starting for the Steelers’ game against Washington on Dec. 6. It will not impact Thursday’s home game against the Ravens.

“Fans who have selected seats for the December 6 game will receive communication directly from our ticket office regarding credits or refunds,” the Steelers said.

On Monday, the Wolf administration announced new coronavirus mitigation efforts. Among Monday’s virus mitigation efforts is a stay-at-home advisory, and Dr. Rachel Levine says people shouldn’t gather with others outside their household.

Gathering limits have also been reduced, with the state’s calculator for indoor and outdoor event occupancy updated.

