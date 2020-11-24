PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some familiar names from the Pittsburgh Steelers have been announced as semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Hines Ward and Alan Faneca are among the semifinalists for possible induction with the Class of 2021.

Faneca has been a finalist for the last five years, and Ward is a semifinalist for the fifth time.

G Alan Faneca & WR Hines Ward have been named @ProFootballHOF Class of 2021 Semifinalists. #PFHOF21https://t.co/nWe6Hapzbu — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 24, 2020

The semifinalists will eventually be trimmed down to 15 Modern-Era finalists.

Then, the Hall of Fame Selection Committee will meet, as is tradition, the Saturday before the Super Bowl to determine who will be in the Class of 2021. The names will be announced during the “NFL Honors” show that evening.

Faneca played for the Steelers from 1998-2007, also spending time with the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals during his playing days. Ward spent his entire playing career with the Steelers from 1998-2011.

The 2021 Hall of Fame Weekend will take place Aug. 5-8, in Canton, Ohio.

The Steelers and Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to play in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 5. It was canceled this past summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also rescheduled for that weekend is the induction for the Hall of Fame’s Centennial Class, which includes Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu and Donnie Shell. They will be enshrined on Saturday, Aug. 7.

The Class of 2021 will then be inducted on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.