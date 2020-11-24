By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department shut down two Pittsburgh nightclubs that were violating coronavirus mitigation rules.
Officials ordered the closures of Tiden in downtown Pittsburgh and Bridgez in the South Side Slopes. Inspectors say they were serving alcohol after midnight and not enforcing face coverings or social distancing.
The Nuisance Bar Task Force raided Bridgez on Arlington Avenue in October after complaints from neighbors. Liquor Control Enforcement officials say 61 liters of liquor, 10 gallons of malt and brewed beverages, and three illegal gambling devices were found.
The health department says the nightclub had already been ordered to close back in September.
