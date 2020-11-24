Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police arrested three juveniles in connection with an armed carjacking that took place in the city’s Fineview neighborhood.
Just after 1:00 a.m., Pittsburgh Police officers spotted a vehicle along Sunset Sunset that had been reported stolen during a carjacking on Monday evening along Belleau Drive.
Officers followed the vehicle before three juvenile males exited the vehicle along Reekes Way.
One of the juveniles was taken into custody and the other two took off into a wooded area.
Officers caught up to the other two on foot and all three were taken into custody.
Police are investigating.
You must log in to post a comment.