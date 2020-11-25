By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Only in 2020.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has had to put plans for the Giant Pickle Ornament balloon back in the jar for this holiday season.

They say the balloon has a suffered an unfortunate rip and the dillicious installation is now off.

The Giant Pickle Ornament balloon was set to be one of the socially distanced ways downtown Pittsburgh would celebrate the holidays.

But, as the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership now says, “BUT… rather than ‘brine’ about it… the PDP is embracing the sheer craziness of it all. Much like a bus in a sinkhole, this latest Pickleburst is just another oddity to overcome on the long list of the year that is (still) 2020.”

The 35-foot inflatable pickle was to be the world’s largest pickle ornament. It was repurposed from what many will recognize and remember from Picklesburgh.

The balloon was to be displayed in EQT Plaza, starting this coming weekend.

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership President and CEO Jeremy Waldrup says, “We don’t relish the idea of a season without the Ornamental Pickle, but a sliced pickle just won’t cut it. This is a really big dill … but we still have a ton more to offer this Holiday season. While this Pickle may have deflated, our spirits for a great Holiday Season have not!”

No one has said how the balloon ripped, but it is grounded until further notice.