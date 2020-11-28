PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More members of the Steelers organization have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a recent report.

More positives in Pittsburgh: One coach and one player tested positive with multiple contacts in Pittsburgh, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2020

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports sources have told him that a coach and one player from the team have tested positive for the virus.

According to NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, the player who tested positive is James Conner. She says sources tell her that he is waiting for a second test to confirm if he has the virus and that contact tracing efforts are underway.

James Conner is the #Steelers player who tested positive for #COVID, multiple sources tell me. He is awaiting a second test tomorrow to confirm these results. Contact tracing continues. And as w/ every positive case in the #NFL and country… here’s to recoveries and good health. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) November 28, 2020

Another reporter, Gerry Dulac, is reporting that special teams coach Danny Smith tested positive for the virus, according to what sources have told him.

Steelers special teams coach Danny Smith tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, per sources — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) November 28, 2020

This comes as the Steelers added three players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team announced Friday that defensive end Stephon Tuitt, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this story.