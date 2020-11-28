CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 8,000 New COVID-19 Cases
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More members of the Steelers organization have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a recent report.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports sources have told him that a coach and one player from the team have tested positive for the virus.

According to NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, the player who tested positive is James Conner. She says sources tell her that he is waiting for a second test to confirm if he has the virus and that contact tracing efforts are underway.

Another reporter, Gerry Dulac, is reporting that special teams coach Danny Smith tested positive for the virus, according to what sources have told him.

This comes as the Steelers added three players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team announced Friday that defensive end Stephon Tuitt, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins.

