By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have added three players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team announced Friday that defensive end Stephon Tuitt, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins were added to the list.

The NFL says the list was created for a player who either tests positive for coronavirus or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

The Baltimore Ravens added four players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, bringing the team’s total number of players on the list to 12. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly tested positive for coronavirus this week.

The NFL announced Friday that the Steelers-Ravens game scheduled for Sunday is being pushed back to Tuesday at 8 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday but was moved due to a coronavirus outbreak within the Ravens’ team.

