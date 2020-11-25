CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 12 More Deaths As Statewide Toll Crosses Over 10,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, Coronavirus, Football, Local TV, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers

BALTIMORE (KDKA) – A Baltimore Ravens employee has been disciplined in connection with the coronavirus outbreak that led to the Thanksgiving game against the Steelers being postponed.

“The Baltimore Ravens have disciplined a staff member for conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases that have affected players and staff at the Ravens,” a statement posted to Twitter Wednesday evening read.

Tom Pelissero reports the employee disciplined was a strength and condition coach.

He says that coach didn’t report symptoms and didn’t consistently wear a mask or tracking device, which may have contributed to the cases.

The Ravens-Steelers game set for Thanksgiving was postponed to Sunday because multiple people in the Ravens organization have tested positive for coronavirus.

Some Pittsburgh Steelers took to Twitter to say they’re unhappy with the decision.

“First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can’t get their Covid situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh,” tweeted JuJu Smith-Schuster.

This isn’t the first time the Steelers have had a game rescheduled because of COVID-19 tests among their opponents. They lost their first scheduled bye week when the Tennesee Titans were reporting positive coronavirus cases.

The game is scheduled to be played Sunday at 1:15 p.m.

Comments