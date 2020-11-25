CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 12 More Deaths As Statewide Toll Crosses Over 10,000
This comes after multiple COVID-19 tests among the Baltimore Ravens.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Ravens-Steelers game set for Thanksgiving has been postponed to Sunday.

The Ravens said the game against the Steelers scheduled for Thursday night has been moved to Sunday afternoon.

This comes after several COVID-19 cases among the Ravens.

There’s no time set yet, but an NFL spokesperson says the league will provide one as soon as they can.

The Ravens said on Monday multiple members of the organization had tested positive for the virus. In that statement, the Ravens didn’t say how many people tested positive but said those infected are self-quarantining.

Then on Tuesday, they reportedly learned of more positive tests.

The Ravens have yet to report any new cases Wednesday.

