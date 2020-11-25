PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Ravens-Steelers game set for Thanksgiving has been postponed to Sunday.
The Ravens said the game against the Steelers scheduled for Thursday night has been moved to Sunday afternoon.
Our game at the Pittsburgh Steelers scheduled for Thursday, November 26 has been moved to Sunday afternoon, November 29.
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 25, 2020
This comes after several COVID-19 cases among the Ravens.
There’s no time set yet, but an NFL spokesperson says the league will provide one as soon as they can.
Game will be played Sunday afternoon. We will provide the time as soon as we can. pic.twitter.com/KLpHmX9TZu
— Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) November 25, 2020
The Ravens said on Monday multiple members of the organization had tested positive for the virus. In that statement, the Ravens didn’t say how many people tested positive but said those infected are self-quarantining.
Then on Tuesday, they reportedly learned of more positive tests.
The Ravens have yet to report any new cases Wednesday.
