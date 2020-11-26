By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BALTIMORE (KDKA) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus ahead of Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Ravens starting quarterback tested positive. The positive coronavirus test means Jackson will not be able to play Sunday.

Sources: #Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2020

Thursday is the fourth straight day that the Ravens had more positive cases of COVID-19.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that four more Ravens players and one staff member tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. Sunday’s game is on for now “but chances of it being played are diminishing quickly,” according to Schefter.

Schefter also reports that Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told the team that no one is allowed back into the facility until Monday at the earliest.

Four more Ravens’ players and one more staff have tested positive for COVID, source tells ESPN. Game Sunday still on for now, but chances of it being played are diminishing quickly. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2020

These latest four positive Ravens’ player tests came in today, per source. Now one source said it’s becoming more difficult to imagine Sunday’s game being played. https://t.co/Y1lfV4XBao — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2020

Ravens players were told today by their HC John Harbaugh that, for everyone’s safety, they will not be allowed back in the training facility until Monday at the earliest, sources tell ESPN. Ravens are scheduled to play Steelers on Sunday, so that game doesn’t seem possible. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2020

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that the Steelers-Ravens game originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night would be postponed until Sunday at 1:15 p.m. due to Baltimore’s coronavirus outbreak.

A Ravens employee has also been disciplined in connection with the outbreak.

This isn’t the first time the Steelers have had a game rescheduled because of COVID-19 tests among their opponents. They lost their first scheduled bye week when the Tennesee Titans were reporting positive coronavirus cases.

