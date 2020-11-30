Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A gun-rights group is suing over a coronavirus shutdown in the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department.
Last week, the sheriff temporarily closed the firearms division because of a COVID-19 exposure. The Firearms Policy Coalition says the closure violates the Second Amendment.
The group and three county residents are also suing the Pennsylvania State Police commissioner over a ban on transporting guns on public roads during the pandemic.
