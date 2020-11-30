CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 8,000 New COVID-19 Cases
Last week, the sheriff temporarily closed the firearms division because of a COVID-19 exposure.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Sheriff's Department, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, gun rights, Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A gun-rights group is suing over a coronavirus shutdown in the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department.

The Firearms Policy Coalition says the closure violates the Second Amendment.

The group and three county residents are also suing the Pennsylvania State Police commissioner over a ban on transporting guns on public roads during the pandemic.

