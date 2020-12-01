SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
By Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Snow has begun to fall and as of 5:00 a.m. the Pittsburgh NWS is reporting a snow total of 1.1”.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

This is about the time when we talk about snow total vs. total accumulation.

The snow total may be just over an inch but what’s on the ground isn’t measurable in most places right now.

I am finding that the snow totals are likely to be in the 3”-5” range.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

But what’s on the ground is likely to be in the 1” to 3” range (for Pittsburgh) before it is all said and done.

Looking ahead, snow wraps up early on Wednesday morning with Wednesday highs near 40 degrees.

Morning lows really bottom out Thursday and Friday morning, dropping to the low 20’s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The next good chance for rain and snow will be on Saturday night and through the day on Sunday.

