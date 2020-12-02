By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Discussions about Target moving into the old Macy’s and Kaufmann’s building downtown are on the agenda for the Pittsburgh Planning Commission’s upcoming meeting.

Target confirmed in July it had plans to come to downtown Pittsburgh.

Jeremy Waldrup, the president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, told KDKA earlier this summer it would be one of Target’s smaller format urban stores, where product selections are geared towards the needs of the neighborhood it’s located in.

Agenda materials from Desmone Architects say it’s going to be 20,000 square feet, which is a little smaller than the 22,000 square feet pitched this summer. There will be a primary entrance on Smithfield Street and a secondary entrance on Fifth Avenue, both of which already exist.

Macy’s took over the building when it acquired Kaufmann’s department store in 2005. It was then announced in 2015 that Macy’s would close, and the iconic retail space has since been long empty.

The meeting will be held on Dec. 8. It’ll be hosted on Zoom and streamed on the Pittsburgh City Planning YouTube page.