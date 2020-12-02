PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are putting Maurkice Pouncey on the reserve/COVID-19 list before Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Ravens, which is reportedly officially on.

The game, which Adam Schefter reports a source says is officially “a go,” kicks off at 3:40 p.m. He says per a source no Ravens players tested positive Wednesday.

Steelers-Ravens game officially is a go, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 2, 2020

The Steelers say they’ve put Maurkice Pouncey on the reserve/COVID-19 list and elevated Wendell Smallwood and Anthony Coyle to the active/inactive roster from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements.

We have placed C Maurkice Pouncey on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, and elevated RB Wendell Smallwood and OL Anthony Coyle to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements.https://t.co/Hxk4qZp63P — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 2, 2020

Even though there’s been numerous positive cases of coronavirus on the Ravens team, the game, postponed three times, is reportedly on at Heinz Field. And it’s clear from Steelers fans they’re confident about who is going to come out on top.

“Well, we beat them last time, right? I think it’s going to happen again,” said Scott Gibson, who is from East Liberty and a Steelers fan.

Steelers fan Frank Rapp of New Kensington said, “I think they’re going to be ready and I think it’s going to be fun.”

If this game does take place, it could make NFL history. It means the NFL will have at least one game played on all seven days of the week over the course of the season. Usually, you would never see a Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday game played.

But as most would agree, nothing has been normal about 2020.

“Get it in, no week 18, let’s get to the playoffs and hopefully we’ll have a vaccine so we can have a parade pretty soon,” said Rapp.

Exclusive video on KDKA showed early promise the teams will play today. Our cameras captured the Ravens arriving at the Westin hotel downtown on Tuesday. It’s been a struggle, with a COVID-19 outbreak on the team, the game had to be postponed numerous times.

“You know what, they canceled it, it was supposed to be yesterday, but I had to work so I’m happy they switched it actually,” said Gibson.