PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – So many want this game to be played, from the fans to the players. But we know there are no guarantees, especially when the game has been rescheduled so many times already.

Exclusive video from KDKA shows the Baltimore Ravens Tuesday arriving at the Westin hotel downtown on Tuesday.

WATCH: Ravens Arrive In Pittsburgh



If the game does take place, it could make NFL history, and here’s why:

It means the NFL will have at least one game played on all seven days of the week over the course of the season. In a normal year, you would almost never see a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Friday game played.

There have been so many changes due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Baltimore Ravens. Just yesterday they received two more positive cases.

The game was initially to be played on Thanksgiving night, before being postponed to Sunday afternoon, then moved to Tuesday night, and then eventually moved to today.

The kickoff is at 3:40 this afternoon at Heinz Field.