PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – So many want this game to be played, from the fans to the players. But we know there are no guarantees, especially when the game has been rescheduled so many times already.
Exclusive video from KDKA shows the Baltimore Ravens Tuesday arriving at the Westin hotel downtown on Tuesday.
WATCH: Ravens Arrive In Pittsburgh
If the game does take place, it could make NFL history, and here’s why:
It means the NFL will have at least one game played on all seven days of the week over the course of the season. In a normal year, you would almost never see a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Friday game played.
RELATED STORIES:
-
- Report: Two New Positive Coronavirus Cases For Baltimore Ravens, Steelers Game Set To Be Played Tuesday
- Report: James Conner, 2 Steelers Coaches Test Positive For COVID-19
- Pittsburgh Steelers Place 3 Players On Reserve/COVID-19 List
- Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Cancels Practice Ahead Of Ravens Game Uncertainty
- Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Tests Positive For Coronavirus Ahead Of Sunday’s Game Against Steelers
- Steelers President Says The Organization Is ‘Disappointed’ To Not Play Ravens On Thanksgiving
- Report: Baltimore Ravens Have More Positive COVID-19 Cases
- ‘What A Joke’: Pittsburgh Steelers React To Postponed Thanksgiving Game Against Baltimore Ravens
- Baltimore Ravens Discipline Employee Over COVID-19 Outbreak That Postponed Pittsburgh Steelers Game
- Thanksgiving Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens Game Postponed To Sunday
- Report: More COVID-19 Tests Come Back Positive For Baltimore Ravens Ahead Of Thanksgiving Game Against Pittsburgh Steelers
- COVID-19 In NFL: Multiple Coronavirus Cases Reported By Baltimore Ravens Ahead Of Thanksgiving Game Against Pittsburgh Steelers
- Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens Game Postponed To Wednesday
- Pittsburgh Steelers Provide Fill-In-The-Blank Excuse Form For Fans After NFL Moves Game Vs. Ravens To Wednesday Afternoon
- Report: 2 More Baltimore Ravens Test Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Pittsburgh Steelers Game
There have been so many changes due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Baltimore Ravens. Just yesterday they received two more positive cases.
The game was initially to be played on Thanksgiving night, before being postponed to Sunday afternoon, then moved to Tuesday night, and then eventually moved to today.
The kickoff is at 3:40 this afternoon at Heinz Field.
You must log in to post a comment.