By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) – The body of a missing Jefferson Hills teenager has been found.
On Friday, search crews found the body of 15-year-old Jeno Moretti in Elizabeth. Teams from as far away as Maryland and Ohio, as well as regional responders, joined the search effort on Friday.
Jefferson Hills police said he’d been reported missing/runaway by his family and was last seen on Nov. 21.
Divers had been searching the Monongahela River near the Elizabeth Bridge after someone reported seeing him in the area.
