The teen hasn't been seen since Nov. 21.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) – Search crews were back in the Monongahela River looking for a missing teen Wednesday.

It’s been almost two weeks since 15-year-old Jeno Moretti disappeared. Jefferson Hills police said he’d been reported missing/runaway by his family and was last seen on Nov. 21.

Divers have been searching near the Elizabeth Bridge after someone reported seeing him in the area.

This comes after days of searching last week, with crews deciding to suspend the search until they got another sighting.

The teenager’s family said they are worried because they say Moretti saw hurtful things posted about him on an Instagram page.

