By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has been named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Month for November.
In the last five games played, Watt recorded 18 tackles, 5 & 1/2 sacks, and three passes defended.
Earlier this season, he was also named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Month for September.
Watt a month it was!@_TJWatt has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November!https://t.co/A6YAaM2qYu
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 4, 2020
Through Week 12, Watt leads the NFL with 11 sacks.
The Steelers remain as the lone unbeaten team in the league with an 11-0 record.
They will host the Washington Football Team on Monday, December 7 at 5:00 p.m.
