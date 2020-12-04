CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. And State Health Depts. Both Report Record-Shattering Daily Numbers As Cases Surge
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has been named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Month for November.

In the last five games played, Watt recorded 18 tackles, 5 & 1/2 sacks, and three passes defended.

Earlier this season, he was also named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Month for September.

Through Week 12, Watt leads the NFL with 11 sacks.

The Steelers remain as the lone unbeaten team in the league with an 11-0 record.

They will host the Washington Football Team on Monday, December 7 at 5:00 p.m.

