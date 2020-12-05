Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers announced Saturday that they have activated Stephon Tuitt from the COVID-19/Reserve list.
We have activated DE Stephon Tuitt from the Reserve/COVID-19 List. @BordasLaw https://t.co/UWob0sP8bd
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 5, 2020
That means Tuitt will be able to play Monday’s game against the Washington Football Team, according to KDKA’s Bob Pompeani.
#Steelers – This is big for game on Monday = Stephon Tuitt has been activated from the Covid-19 List.
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) December 5, 2020
Tuitt was originally put on the list on Nov. 27.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.