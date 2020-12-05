CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. And State Health Depts. Both Report Record-Shattering Daily Numbers As Cases Surge
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers announced Saturday that they have activated Stephon Tuitt from the COVID-19/Reserve list.

That means Tuitt will be able to play Monday’s game against the Washington Football Team, according to KDKA’s Bob Pompeani.

Tuitt was originally put on the list on Nov. 27.

