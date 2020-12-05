CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. And State Health Depts. Both Report Record-Shattering Daily Numbers As Cases Surge
Chris Boswell and Steven Nelson also have injuries ahead of Monday's game.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers hope to go 12-0 with Monday’s game against the Washington Football Team, but they may have trouble doing so without their star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger if he cannot play.

As of 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Roethlisberger is on the injury list with “Not Injury Related/Knee” listed as the reason for his questionable status for Monday’s match.

Sports reporters in the area say that Roethlisberger’s status comes as a surprise as he made no mention of an injury to reporters in virtual interviews.

Place Kicker Chris Boswell is also listed as questionable for a hip injury, and cornerback Steven Nelson is listed as doubtful for a knee injury.

Steelers fans do have some good news: the team announced that defensive end Stephon Tuitt had been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

