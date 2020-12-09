ECONOMY, Pa. (KDKA) — EMS workers are often the first people to arrive after a 911 call, but many agencies are struggling now more than ever as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Last week, the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service announced it’s cutting the midnight-to-8 a.m. shift, citing little government funding, delayed insurance payments and the pandemic.

Transport coordinator Sue Hockenberry says the agency’s future is uncertain.

“We’re in a crisis of financial hardship that it may come to closing the doors,” she said.

Hockenberry says the cutbacks can mean extra pressure on surrounding agencies.

“That stresses out EMS services that come in our area,” she said. “There have been times that it’s taking 45 minutes to get an ambulance to an emergency call.”

The SCCAS is now making a push on social media for the community’s help. The agency has been transparent in Facebook posts about its financial situation and is setting up fundraising events.

“It is really stressful because this is where our hearts are or we wouldn’t try to save the company,” Hockenberry said.

Though perhaps not as dire, struggling EMS agencies appear to be a growing issue. Many point to a lack of government funding over the long run exacerbated by the pandemic.

Kevin Joy is the operations manager for Economy Ambulance. He says they received federal money at the start of the pandemic, but it’s long gone.

He says staffing is currently the main concern at his agency. Three of seven full-time employees are in quarantine because of exposure to the virus or because of a positive test.

“We’re almost playing it day by day anymore filling the schedule,” Joy said.

He says the staffing shortages are not impacting service, but it’s clear that local EMS agencies are struggling. Many agencies, including his own, are often asked to respond outside of their regular service areas.

“We are finding ourselves responding further out of our normal service area, to a lot of the other communities,” he said. “In all fairness, because when we’re out on a call, we’ll find our other surrounding services are also coming into our service area to help out.”

Anyone interested in helping their local EMS agency should call them and ask where their need is greatest.