By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A 19-year-old has been charged with homicide in connection to a shooting in Wilkinsburg last month.
Police say Elyzha Cecil King-Bradley is charged with criminal homicide, robbery, criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence and firearm violations. He was arrested and is “one of the individuals responsible for the shooting,” law enforcement says.
Allegheny County 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Rebecca Avenue just before 8:00 p.m. on Nov. 22.
When first responders arrived, they found a 35-year-old Emanuel Johnson shot dead inside in a vehicle, as well as a 19-year-old boy who was shot in the head.
The teen was taken to a local hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
