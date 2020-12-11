By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — During coronavirus compliance checks, state police issued one notice of violation and six warnings to Pittsburgh-area licensed liquor establishments.

Liquor control enforcement officers visited 766 licensed establishments across the state Monday through Thursday to make sure coronavirus orders are being followed. They issued 10 notices of violation and 26 warnings.

The Pittsburgh State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office issued one notice of violation and six warnings from Dec. 7-10 after visiting 229 businesses.

Bars and restaurants issued a notice of violation won’t be named since they’re under investigation. Each Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office releases details on citations at the end of the month.

RELATED STORIES:

Police say these checks could happen anywhere in the state, but are being focused in areas experiencing higher COVID-19 transmission rates.

A notice of violation comes before an administrative citation, police say, and is meant to let establishments know what violations were found. State police say violators may face an administrative citation, and continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk.

On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf imposed new temporary coronavirus restrictions, including shutting down indoor dining starting Saturday until Jan. 4.

If you want to complain about a licensed establishment not following coronavirus mandates, you can call 1-800-932-0602 or submit a complaint online.