New information has been released in the case of a missing 25-year-old woman.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit has released new information regarding a missing 25-year-old woman, Maquallah Bey.

(Photo provided by Pittsburgh police)

According to police, it is believed Bey’s braided hair could be blue, yellow, and purple and that she could be in the downtown area.

Bey was reported missing on Wednesday, December 9, and has not been seen since November 25.

She is described as 5’5″ with brown eyes and multiple ear and nose piercings.

Anyone that has information on her whereabouts or has seen her is asking to call Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit detectives at 412-323-7141.

