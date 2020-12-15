Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRADDOCK (KDKA) — A restaurant owner in Braddock is suing the borough’s Mayor.
According to the Tribune-Review, Portogallo Peppers N’at owner Robert Portogallo filed the federal lawsuit against Mayor Chardae Jones, claiming defamation and civil rights violations.
The allegations stem from a series of social media posts about Pennsylvania leaders and potential violations of mitigation orders.
Portogallo claims that comments the Mayor made on her social media about the restaurants’ posts were defamatory and an attempt to destroy the business.
Jones told the Tribune-Review that she isn’t out to hurt Portogallo, just that she wants him to follow the rules.
