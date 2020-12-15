By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office announced that two deputies have been reassigned after a picture surfaced on social media of them inside the Crack’d Egg on Brownsville Road.

“We were made aware of the situation late Sunday morning and immediately looked into the incident,” the county sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Based on our preliminary findings, the deputies were immediately taken off the road and reassigned.”

The officers were also placed into a mandatory 14-day quarantine and the sheriff’s office is launching an internal investigation into the two deputies’ conduct.

On Sunday, despite orders from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, the Crack’d Egg still offered dine-in services at their restaurant.

The photo of the two deputies was posted to the Crack’d Egg’s social media pages with the caption “We #backtheblue because they’ve got our back too.”

In late September, the owners of the Crack’d Egg sued the Allegheny County Health Department for their COVID-19 restrictions, and then in October, the restaurant filed for bankruptcy.

As for the sheriff’s deputies, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s office says that if they are found to have been in violation of any policy or order, there will be action taken against the deputies.

“We do not tolerate any deputy that violates a health order from the governor, county executive, or any health agency,” the office said. “We have been proactive in issuing policy directives and reminders that we are tasked to enforce that deputies remain compliant with the COVID guidelines.”