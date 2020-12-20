CORONAVIRUS LATEST:More Than 1,000 New Cases Reported In Allegheny County
Allegheny Co. Police are searching for a suspect they say shot an officer in McKeesport.By Royce Jones
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are searching for a suspect that shot a police officer in McKeesport.

Police are searching for 22-year-old Koby Lee Francis of McKeesport as the suspect.

Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police

He is described as a 6’2″ Black male with brown eyes and black hair.

According to county police, the shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. and the officer has been taken to the hospital.

The condition of the officer is not known at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911.

