MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are searching for a suspect that shot a police officer in McKeesport.
ON SCENE: Massive police presence along Lysle Boulevard in McKeesport. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/jd0DHgVxZj
— Royce Jones KDKA (@roycejonesnews) December 20, 2020
Police are searching for 22-year-old Koby Lee Francis of McKeesport as the suspect.
He is described as a 6’2″ Black male with brown eyes and black hair.
According to county police, the shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. and the officer has been taken to the hospital.
The condition of the officer is not known at this time.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 911.
