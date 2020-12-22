PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While President Donald Trump is expected to sign a much-needed second relief package that will help millions in the U.S., there’s one group that was excluded from any funding again.

After learning there would be no financial assistance for cities through the COVID Relief Package, city leaders in Pittsburgh expressed disappointment and concern. Now, they’re looking to the new Biden administration for help.

“You know, when you hear from a lot of major cities that we need support, how did we not get any this round?” said Pittsburgh City Councilman Corey O’Connor.

According to this latest bill, no money will be on the way for any city. In Pittsburgh, that could mean around 600 jobs gone by summer.

“We have a lot of employees too. In fact, we’re a very large business, if you look at it that way, and unfortunately, if we don’t see a lot of relief this spring, we’re going to have to make some difficult decisions,” said O’Connor.

Mayor Bill Peduto shared his disappointment, by saying in part, “Our first responders and frontline essential workers who have worked tirelessly during this pandemic to protect our communities will be hurt the most.”

Senator Pat Toomey, not entirely pleased either says, “While there is much in this bill that I disagree with, including wasteful government spending and misguided policies that will dampen the recovery, the good it does, outweighs the bad.”

O’Connor says, “We really hope that the new administration has a big push for cities all across the country.”