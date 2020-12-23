By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are investigating the death of a missing man as a homicide after his body was found wrapped in plastic.
According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, the man was identified as 53-year-old Deric Davis. His body was found Tuesday on California Avenue in Brighton Heights.
On Monday, police had put out a missing person alert looking for Davis. They said his family hadn’t been in contact with him since Dec. 14.
A woman was taken in for questioning when Davis’ body was found, but police said Wednesday that no arrests have been made.
“When officers arrived to the door, they noticed an object wrapped in plastic near the front door. Officers looked and they discovered it was a deceased body. Officers then did a protective sweep inside the house where they found a woman hiding in the basement,” Pittsburgh Police Assistant Public Information Officer Maurice Matthews said at the scene.
Police are continuing to investigate.
