By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins 2020-21 schedule has been released.

It's a great day for hockey once again. Let the games begin. This season's schedule 🗓: https://t.co/uSYAVqQiwz pic.twitter.com/0ZmD9ZVqRQ — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 23, 2020

They open the season against their two biggest rivals, the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals.

The Pens kick off the season on the road in Philly on Jan. 13 and 15, and return home to take on the Caps on Jan. 17 and 19.

The Penguins’ season includes 26 sets of games where the team will be playing the same opponent in two-consecutive games, and also features six sets of back-to-back contests.

The Pens will open training camp for the 2020-21 season at PPG Paints Arena on Jan. 3.

The NHL and the NHLPA officially agreed to plans to play a 56-game season that will begin on Jan. 13.

Other key dates include:

April 12 – Trade deadline (3 p.m. ET)

May 8 – Last day of regular season

May 11 – Stanley Cup Playoffs begin*

July 9 – Last possible day of Stanley Cup Final*

For this upcoming season, the Penguins will be in the East Division, along with Boston, Buffalo, New Jersey, the New York Islanders, the New York Rangers, Philadelphia and Washington.

Games are expected to be played inside each team’s home arena, though a limited amount or no fans are expected to be permitted in the building. According to the NHL, if conditions change, they are prepared to play games at a neutral site.

When it comes to Pens fans, they say the NHL will follow state and local safety and arena capacity protocols. When fans are allowed, season ticket holders will get priority, likely by a lottery system.