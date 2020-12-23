By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have charged a 36-year-old man with attempted homicide after he allegedly shot another man following a car crash.

On Dec. 15, police responded to 911 calls for a person shot at East Carson and South 18th streets. Officials found the victim, who was shot in the leg.

Police say the victim told them he was in a car crash on the 100 block of Pius Street and was exchanging information with the other driver when he was shot by the driver, who police have now identified as Ralph Williams of McKeesport. The victim’s cell phone was also stolen by Williams, who then fled, according to law enforcement.

The victim got into his vehicle and hit another vehicle on South 18th Street before coming to a stop on East Carson Street. He was taken to a local hospital.

On Wednesday, police announced that Williams has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, reckless endangerment and gun charges.