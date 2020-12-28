By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, his successful 2020 season is continuing.
With two sacks (his 14h and 15th of the season) and three tackles, Watt moved into a place of his own in Steelers history, becoming the first player with 14 or more sacks in multiple seasons.
.@_TJWatt is the:
• 1️⃣st player in #SteelersHistory with 14.0+ sacks in multiple seasons
• 7️⃣th player to register at least 15.0 sacks & 24 TFL in a single season since 1999
• 1️⃣4️⃣th player in NFL history with at least 14.5 sacks in back-to-back seasons pic.twitter.com/6IlziVOd6J
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 28, 2020
Watt also became the 7th player to register at least 15 sacks and 24 tackles for loss in a single season since 1999.
He is just the 14th player in NFL history to record 14 & 1/2 sacks or more in back-to-back seasons as well.
The Steelers erased a 17-point deficit on Sunday in a 28-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts, clinching the AFC North Division in the process.
The Steelers will travel to Cleveland to square off with the Browns on Sunday for their final regular season game of the season.
You must log in to post a comment.