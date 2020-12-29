By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers on January 13 will be the first of the NHL’s upcoming season.
The first game of the 2021 NHL season is…
Drum roll, please.
Penguins at Flyers 💪 pic.twitter.com/OMnx2jmm3U
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 29, 2020
The game will air at 5:30 p.m. that Wednesday.
The Penguins announced their schedule on Dec. 23.
Penguins fans are getting excited ahead of the season set to start in Janaury, and the enthusiasm is shared by Head Coach Mike Sullivan.
“We’re real excited,” Sullivan said. “It’s been a long offseason. We’ve had a fair bit of planning and preparation through this process. We’re thinking of all the potential contingencies as this all unfolds with the return to play… Looking forward to the opportunity to compete.”
#Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan expects this 56-game division only format will make for some intense regular season hockey Training Camp opens on Sunday pic.twitter.com/5o1JAdLYZF
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) December 29, 2020
Sullivan added that he thinks the season will be intense with the 56-game division only format.
Training camp will begin this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
