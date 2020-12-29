PITTSBURGH/WASHINGTON (AP/KDKA) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday blocked Democrats’ push to immediately bring President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks up for a vote, saying the chamber would “begin a process” to address the issue.

Last night, the House of Representatives voted to give eligible Americans $2,000 — something President Trump is pushing for.

A two-thirds majority was needed for the bill to pass in the Democratic-led House — and that’s also what was needed for it to pass in the Senate before making it to the President’s desk.

Pennsylvania’s Senators appear to be split on the idea of raising the amount of checks.

On Sunday, Republican Senator Pat Toomey said the following:

“Why would we be sending $2,000 to people with a six-figure income who have had no suspension, no reduction of their income at all? It should be targeted to people who have actually lost their job, small businesses that are actually in danger of going under.”

While he has not provided an official statement, Democratic Senator Bob Casey posted a tweet on Wednesday, suggesting he is in favor of $2,000 payments.

If we had a Democratic Senate, you would have more money in your pocket today. https://t.co/vVtuG7Wv1k — Bob Casey Jr. (@Bob_Casey) December 23, 2020

The House vote came just one day after President Trump signed the sweeping coronavirus relief bill into law Sunday night.

President Trump wasn’t happy with the $600 payments included in that bill and continued to urge Congress to increase the amount of the payments to $2,000.

