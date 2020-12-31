By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pitt-Notre Dame men’s basketball game Saturday at the Petersen Events Center has been postponed due to a positive coronavirus test.
In a release Thursday, Pitt said the game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within its program and addition contact tracing because of a positive test outside the program.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we have determined it is in the program’s best interests to postpone Saturday’s game,” said Pitt coach Jeff Capel in a release. “We are testing daily within the program and will thoroughly conduct contact tracing to identify anyone who is determined to be a close contact. The health and safety of everyone in the program remains our focus as we look to navigate this pandemic.”
Pitt’s game Tuesday at Duke was also postponed due to a positive coronavirus test.
