By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers, with the AFC North Division wrapped up and a playoff berth sealed, are planning to sit more than just Ben Roethlisberger in Cleveland on Sunday.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, the Steelers are planning to sit Maurkice Pouncey, T.J. Watt, and Cam Heyward against the Browns.

The Steelers announced on Tuesday that Mason Rudolph would be starting at quarterback against the Browns, with Ben getting a week off before the playoffs begin.

Steelers will travel to Cleveland on Sunday for a 1:00 p.m. matchup with the Browns.

