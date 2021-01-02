By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Representative Mike Reese died on Saturday from an apparent brain aneurysm.

Rep. Mike Reese died at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital with his family by his side.

He was 42-years-old and was first elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2008.

In December, Rep. Reese had tested positive for COVID-19.

As the news came down of Rep. Reese’s death, reaction and condolences came in from elected officials across the commonwealth.

“On behalf of the entire House Republican Caucus, I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of Rep. Mike Reese,” said Pa. House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff. “More than a friend to all of us, and one of our caucus leaders, Mike was a devoted husband and father. His wife, three young children, and extended family are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

“Today, we mourn the incredible loss of a fantastic public servant,” said State Rep. Matthew Dowling. “Mike Reese was a steadfast champion of education and a true leader within the House Republican Caucus, his passing will be felt by many around the Commonwealth. I am proud to have called him a mentor and friend. My prayers are with his wife, children, and family.”

“Pennsylvania State Representative Mike Reese was a dedicated public servant and a devoted husband and father,” said Rep. John Joyce, M.D. “Since taking office in 2009, Mike served as an outstanding advocate for the 59th Legislative District and a friend to many across our Commonwealth. It was my privilege to serve the people of Somerset and Westmoreland Counties alongside him.”

His colleagues in the Pennsylvania State Senate also offered their condolences.

“Mike came to Harrisburg determined to be a strong voice for his community in the state’s capital as he fought to empower local governments and schools to make decisions about what is best for them,” said Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Jake Corman. “It was obvious the decisions he made as part of government were guided by his desire to make the Commonwealth a better place for his family and others.”

“Mike was a part of the fabric of Westmoreland County politics over the last two decades,” said Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward. “Since 2008 when he and I joined the state legislature, he has been a terrific partner in advocating for Westmoreland County and a staunch proponent of good government. He quickly became one of the most respected voices in Harrisburg on education issues and was a rising star in the House Republican leadership ranks.”

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman also offered his condolences to Rep. Reese’s family on Twitter.

“I wish to extend my *deepest* condolences to the family of Representative Reese,” Fetterman tweeted. “As a father of three young children myself, this loss particularly devastating. Gisele and I send our most heartfelt wishes over this tragedy.”