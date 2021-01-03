By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Condolences are pouring in tonight in honor of State Representative Mike Reese who died Saturday of an apparent brain aneurysm.

The Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus confirmed he died at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg..

Reese was 42-years-old and had represented District 59, which includes parts of Westmoreland and Somerset Counties, since 2009.

He announced on December 7 he tested positive for COVID-19 and told followers on social media he was feeling better.

Some of Reese’s colleagues remembered him Saturday night as a mentor and a friend.

“I want to call him right now because he’s the person I’d go to talk or discuss something like this,” said State Rep. Ryan Warner, R-52nd District.

Warner said he spoke with Reese just two days ago over the phone.

“Speaking with him about legislation that we had introduced together and laughing and joking and talking about the new year,” he said of their conversation.

Similarly, State Rep. Jason Ortitay, R-46th District said he was in contact with Reese, who is a husband and father of three, just before the holidays.

“It just really makes you think there’s no given in life on a day-to-day basis here,” he said. “You have to take advantage of it, and I feel like Mike did that.”

Both Ortitay and Warner both recalled Reese’s advice and guidance.

“He’s taught me a lot,” Ortitay said. “Not just about the legislative process, but just how to be a dad, how to be a husband.”

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman was among the many offering condolences Saturday night. He’s telling everyone to set politics aside.

“Three children lost their daddy today, and we just have to get over ourselves and our politics and acknowledge when we’re all on the same team here,” he said.

Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all Commonwealth Flags at half-staff to honor the Republican lawmaker.