By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Alan Faneca is once again a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman is among 15 modern-era player finalists for the Class of 2021. Faneca has been a finalist for the last five years.

Faneca played for the Steelers from 1998-2007, also spending time with the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals during his playing days.

Also, Bill Nunn is a contributor finalist for the Class of 2021. He worked in the Steelers’ scouting department beginning in 1967 and then from 1969-2014.

Former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward was not selected as a finalist. Other finalists for the Class of 2021 include Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson and Sam Mills.

The Hall of Fame Selection Committee will meet, as is tradition, the Saturday before the Super Bowl to determine who will be in the Class of 2021. The names will be announced during the “NFL Honors” show that evening.

The 2021 Hall of Fame Weekend will take place Aug. 5-8, in Canton, Ohio. The Class of 2021 will then be inducted on Sunday, Aug. 8.