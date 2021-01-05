PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2021 GRAMMY Awards have been postponed over COVID-19 concerns in Los Angeles.

Organizers Tuesday told the Associated Press the ceremony set for Jan. 31 is being pushed back to March.

The Grammys will be held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center.

Los Angeles County, the epicenter of the crisis in California, has surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths and has had 40% of the deaths in California.

Pittsburgh’s country music duo Dan + Shay are nominated for a Grammy Award for “Best Country Duo/Group Performance” for their collaboration with Justin Bieber on the song “10,000 Hours.”

Dan + Shay won a GRAMMY last year for Best County Duo/Group Performance for their song “Speechless.”

They won the year before as well for their song “Tequila.”

Smyers is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University.

Beyoncé leads this year’s GRAMMY Award nominations with nine. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch each earned six nominations and are the second-most nominated acts.

