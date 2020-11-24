PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — There’s more good news for Wexford native Dan Smyers, of country music duo Dan + Shay.

The pair is nominated for a GRAMMY Award for “Best Country Duo/Group Performance” for their collaboration with Justin Bieber on the song “10,000 Hours.”

Just this past weekend, the hit song won the award for “Favorite Country Song” at the American Music Awards.

The pair have racked up a list of other awards in recent weeks.

Earlier this month at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, the pair was named Vocal Duo Of The Year.

Last month, they won the same award at the CMTs.

And, back in September, they won a third “Duo of the Year” award at the ACMs, or Academy of Country Music Awards.

Smyers is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University.

Beyoncé leads this year’s GRAMMY Award nominations with nine. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch each earned six nominations and are the second-most nominated acts.

