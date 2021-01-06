By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — The man accused of shooting and killing a woman outside a McKees Rocks night club in December 2020 has been apprehended and is facing criminal homicide charges.

32-year-old Jerrel Ingram, of the Arlington Heights neighborhood of Pittsburgh was apprehended in West Mifflin on Wednesday morning by Allegheny County Sheriff’s Deputies.

In the early morning hours on December 5, 22-year-old Madison Gilroy was shot and killed outside the Diamonds Night Club in McKees Rocks.

Police said at the time that video surveillance showed an SUV outside the club when the driver, who they believed was Ingram began shooting.

Two security guards were shot in addition to Gilroy.

An arrest warrant was subsequently issued for Ingram on December 17.

After getting information that Ingram was staying in West Mifflin, Sheriff’s deputies entered a residence in the Mon View Heights complex and took Ingram into custody without incident.

Ingram was taken to the Allegheny County Police Department’s homicide unit for questioning.

Authorities say that Ingram will be taken to the Allegheny County Jail and will be arraigned on charges of criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, in addition to numerous weapons charges.