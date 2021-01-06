By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NASHVILLE, TN (KDKA) — Police in Nashville have identified a second suspect who is wanted in connection of the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, a nurse and Butler County native who was shot and killed in December.
Nashville Police say that an arrest warrant has been issued for 28-year-old James Cowan.
26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed while driving down Interstate 440 in Nashville the night of Dec. 4, police said in a release. The Butler County native worked at St. Thomas West Hospital.
21-year-old Devaunte Hill was arrested by SWAT officers in December atat his East Nashville apartment. Police at the time said the bullets from his gun match the shell casings found near Kaufman’s wrecked SUV.
Cowan is being charged with criminal homicide.
