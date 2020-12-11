By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NASHVILLE (KDKA) – A 21-year-old man was arrested in Nashville for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, a nurse from Butler County who was shot and killed while driving to work in Tennessee.

Nashville police say Devaunte Hill was arrested by SWAT at 6:15 a.m. Friday at his East Nashville apartment.

BREAKING: Devaunte L. Hill, 21, is in custody for the murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. MNPD SWAT members arrested him at 6:15 a.m. at his East Nashville apartment. He is being charged with criminal homicide. pic.twitter.com/lJ6LMHy8v7 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 11, 2020

He’s being charged with criminal homicide in connection with 26-year-old Kaufman’s death.

She was shot and killed while driving down Interstate 440 in Nashville the night of Dec. 4, police said in a release. The Butler County native worked at St. Thomas West Hospital.

“While it was a relief to be able to sign the arrest warrant, it was an exceptional relief to be able to call Diane Kaufman, who is back in Pennsylvania right now,” said Metro Nashville Police Department Lead Detective Chris Dickerson.

He went on to say, “Obviously a lot of tears, just joy. She said that she was able to get some closure before the funeral.”

More than a week ago, an officer spotted Kaufman’s vehicle on the side of the road around 9 p.m. and discovered that Kaufman had been shot. She died at the scene, officials say.

Police believe the shooting happened between 6 and 6:30 p.m. while Kaufman was on her way to the hospital for her 7 p.m. shift.

BREAKING: A Nashville nurse has been killed by shots fired into her gray Mazda SUV as she traveled on I-440 west btwn the Hillsboro Rd & West End exits. The SUV was found stopped on the shoulder at 8:52 p.m. Anyone traveling on I-440 around then with info, pls call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/pMreuZABkg — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 4, 2020

Police say Hill and Kaufman don’t know each other and investigators haven’t determined if road rage played a role. They say Hill implicated himself in the murder, and they can’t rule out additional arrests.

Kaufman graduated from Butler Senior High School and Clarion University.

Clarion University Athletics released a statement on Facebook, saying:

“Clarion University and the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics are saddened to learn of the tragic loss of Caitlyn Kaufman. Caitlyn embodied all of the characteristics of a model student-athlete while a member of the women’s swimming & diving team. She was a tenacious competitor, a supportive teammate and a dedicated student.

Our thoughts remain with Caitlyn’s family as well as her former teammates and coaches during this incredibly difficult time.”