NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KDKA) — A reward of more than $65,000 is being offered for information on the murder of a nurse from Butler County.
Caitlyn Kaufman, 26, graduated from Butler Senior High School and Clarion University.
Police in Nashville, Tennessee said she was shot and killed while driving to work earlier this month. At least six bullets hit her SUV, with one hitting her shoulder and killing her.
An anonymous group of business owners in Nashville has raised most of the reward for information that leads to the arrest of her killer.
A coalition of Nashville business owners and entrepreneurs who wish to remain anonymous just posted a $50,000 reward for info leading to the arrest & prosecution of the person(s) responsible for Caitlyn Kaufman's murder. The reward total is now $65,000+. Have info? 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/9VEaIFVaQ4
— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 10, 2020
