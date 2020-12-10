CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Gov. Tom Wolf Announces New Statewide Pandemic Restrictions
Caitlyn Kaufman, 26, graduated from Butler Area High School and Clarion University.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KDKA) — A reward of more than $65,000 is being offered for information on the murder of a nurse from Butler County.

(Photo Credit: Clarion University)

Caitlyn Kaufman, 26, graduated from Butler Senior High School and Clarion University.

Police in Nashville, Tennessee said she was shot and killed while driving to work earlier this month. At least six bullets hit her SUV, with one hitting her shoulder and killing her.

An anonymous group of business owners in Nashville has raised most of the reward for information that leads to the arrest of her killer.

