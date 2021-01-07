Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Zelienople’s police chief says an investigation is underway after one of the department’s officers was among the crowd in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
Thomas Goldie was photographed wearing a cap, which appeared to say, “Trump MAGA 2020 (explicit language) your feelings.”
Zelienople Police Chief Jim Miller says things have been turned over to the borough’s legal department.
On Wednesday, supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Building. Police arrested 82 people.
Former western Pennsylvania State Rep. Rick Saccone and a West Virginia lawmaker were also in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
