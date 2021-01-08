MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) — A local priest was reunited with his two motorcycles nearly two weeks after they were stolen from his parish garage in McKees Rocks.

On Dec. 28, Father Lou Vallone woke up to find his garage at St. Mary Help of Christians Church at Archangel Gabriel Parish had been ransacked. His two motorcycles were also stolen in the break-in.

“Pretty much wrote it off,” Vallone said. “Said they were gone.”

Police in McKees Rocks say they started getting tips about the bikes. Ultimately, surveillance footage and witness interviews led them to one of the bikes at a home in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood and the other at Trader Jack’s Storage in Bridgeville.

On Thursday morning, Vallone says he got the call he was not expecting.

“(Police) put a lot of time and man-hours in and very professionally tracked both bikes down and recovered both motorcycles,” he said.

Vallone got his motorcycles back Friday. He says the Suzuki is back in the garage, but the Harley Davidson wouldn’t start and is headed for the repair shop.

The retired priest says he was glad to get the bikes back, but ultimately realizes they are only things.

“We really don’t feel altogether that victimized,” Vallone said. “I feel more pity for someone who thinks they have to live their life that way.”

Two men are wanted in connection with the alleged thefts. Police have warrants out for the arrests of Michael Bennett and Jordan Filsinger.

They both face multiple charges, including receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking and criminal trespass.