By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf addressed the riots at the U.S. Capitol during a press conference about COVID-19 on Friday.

“The assault on the United States Capitol was traumatic for all of us, all Americans. And to all of those who played a part in inciting that violent attempted coup–it’s nothing less than that–should be ashamed.”

Governor Wolf also addressed claims of election fraud. He said Pennsylvania and every other state had a fair and secure election and that there was no fraud or illegal activity, denouncing politicians who have contested the election results.

“For months, many Republican politicians have willfully and purposefully spread conspiracy theories and disinformation–not misinformation–disinformation, all of which undermine our democracy,” Wolf said. “They lied to their constituents, they misled the public about the safety and security of our electoral process, and this behavior is absolutely unacceptable and it has to stop. All politicians have a responsibility to all Americans to stand up and to tell the truth.”

Wolf made similar remarks on Twitter and in an official statement on Wednesday.