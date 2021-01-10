ETNA (KDKA) – Family and friends of a missing woman from Etna held a vigil Sunday night to commemorate one year since her disappearance.

Twenty-year-old Kaylene Oehling has been missing since January 10, 2020.

Allegheny County Police told KDKA on Sunday Kaylene’s disappearance is considered suspicious and there are suspects in the case.

Police say she was at a friend’s house in Millvale the night before and talked to her mom on the phone around 1:30 a.m. the next day.

That was the last time anyone saw or heard from her.

“We can’t sleep as a family,” said Jason Oehling, Kaylene’s father. “When we do, we have nightmares.”

Kaylene’s family hosted the private vigil at an Etna baseball field Sunday night, hoping it will be the collective voice that calls her home.

“Every day is so hard, but this day being one year, especially with no true answers, it’s hurting us all,” said Jason Oehling.

Kaylene’s sister Hailey Oehling says her family believes someone knows something.

“Nobody should ever have to go through this, but you have to put yourself in the situation,” she said. “Even if you’re scared of whoever did this, you have to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County Police.